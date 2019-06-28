Orlando City SC stars Sydney Leroux, Dom Dwyer welcome new baby girl

Orlando City SC stars Sydney Leroux and Dom Dwyer announced the arrival of their baby girl.

Leroux shared the news on Instagram Friday shortly before the U.S. women’s national team’s World Cup quarterfinal showdown with France, writing, “Roux James 💕 our sweet girl came into the world kicking and screaming (just like her parents) at 3:42 a.m. Welcome to the world baby girl.”

Leroux is a striker with the Orlando Pride who has missed this season due to her pregnancy, but she has pushed to stay fit and has not ruled possibly returning late in the NWSL season. Dwyer is a striker with Orlando City who has missed a recent stretch of games due to injury. The couple already has one son, Cassius.

Dwyer also posted a photo on Instagram welcoming his daughter to the world. He wrote, “This is my chance, to share my world with you…. and I know you’re gonna like it 🌎

“Roux James Dwyer” ❤️””

The couple has shared their journey with fans on social media and during a Players Tribune show streamed on Facebook called “Bad as a Mother.”

Leroux later posted a video of her quietly cheering beside her newborn following Megan Rapinoe’s early goal during the Americans’ World Cup match against France. Leroux was on the pitch four years ago when the USWNT won the 2015 Women’s World Cup in Canada.

Comments

comments