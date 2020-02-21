Orlando City SC signs second-round draft pick Joey DeZart to first team for 2020 season

Orlando City signed second-round draft selection Joey DeZart to a first team contract one week ahead of the club’s season opener. The midfielder was taken No. 31 overall with the Lions’ first pick of the second round of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

“We’ve been extremely pleased with Joey’s progression and skill set shown during the preseason and are very excited to be able to offer him a contract with the First Team,” Orlando City SC EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi said. “Joey has shown great composure on the ball, vision on the field and we expect him to provide some additional depth and competition in the midfield.”

A native of Jackson, New Jersey, DeZart played four years at Wake Forest University, where he notched two goals and four assists during 65 appearances.

DeZart played a full 90 minutes in the Lions’ preseason match against KR Reykjavik on Tuesday, connecting fluidly through the midfield with veteran midfielder Uri Rosell. Following the match, coach Óscar Pareja said he was pleased with DeZart’s movement and maturity throughout his first outing at Exploria Stadium.

