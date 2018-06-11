Orlando City SC launches ‘Pride in Our City’ initiative to honor victims of Pulse nightclub shooting

Orlando City SC will honor the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting with the "Pride in Our City" initiative. (Mark Thor-Orlando City SC)

Orlando City SC recently announced the “Pride in Our City” initiative to honor the 49 victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting.

“Pride in Our City” – which combines efforts from the Orlando Pride of the NWSL and Orlando City in MLS – will donate a portion of sales from tickets and special merchandise to five local nonprofits: One Orlando Alliance, The Dru Project, onePULSE Foundation, Zebra Coalition and Contigo Fund.

Each organization will get a special ticket sales link, and $5 from every ticket purchased via the link will donated to the respective nonprofit. The links for each organization can be found here.

“Pride in Our City” merchandise is now available in The Den – the stadium’s merchandise store – and online. Orlando City SC will donate 25 percent of sales from the merchandise to the five nonprofits.

On June 12, Orlando City Stadium’s doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. so fans can visit the 49 rainbow seats in section 12, which honor the victims from the shooting.

The Pride will wear rainbow numbers on their jerseys for their June 16 match against Sky Blue FC. Those jerseys will be auctioned off after the match and proceeds will go to the Orlando City Foundation “for use in LGBTQ+-related initiatives.”

“June 12 is a difficult day for our community to think about and one that will stay with us forever,” said Orlando City SC CEO Alex Leitão in a news release. “We hope to always use our platform as a sports club to bring people together to show our pride in our city and each other.”

