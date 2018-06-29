Louisville FC coach James O'Connor led his club to the 2017 USL title. (YouTube)

Louisville City FC on Friday confirmed coach James O’Connor has agreed to a deal in principle to be Orlando City’s next head coach.

“This has been a difficult decision for myself and my family and in such a short space of time. While I will be forever grateful for my time here with Louisville City FC, the opportunity to coach in Major League Soccer is simply one I cannot pass up,” said O’Connor in a statement.

“To be able to build a club from the ground up and to experience the successes we’ve had in just over three years is something I am very proud of. I would like to thank John Neace, the players, the supporters, the entire Louisville City ownership group, my agent Gary Mellor, and the incredible support I have received here.”

O’Connor will bring assistant coach Daniel Byrd with him from Louisville City.

“While we are obviously disappointed to see Coach O’Connor go, we are confident in the short and long-term success of Louisville City FC in our city,” said Louisville City chairman John Neace.

“No one in the USL is doing what we’re doing – building a state-of-the-art dedicated soccer stadium, turning out hundreds of fans on the hottest day of the year for a groundbreaking, and winning against MLS opponents in the US Open Cup. We are looking forward to continuing the growth of this club.”

The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio earlier Friday reported the Orlando City was closing in on a deal to make O’Connor the club’s next head coach.

Orlando City officials declined to comment about O’Connor.

O’Connor, who led Louisville City to the 2017 USL Championship, is originally from Ireland and was a player for the Lions during their USL days. Louisville was the Lions’ original USL affiliate before the club launched Orlando City B and there are many staff ties between the two franchises.

Under O’Connor, third-place Louisville City’s defense has given up just 13 goals through 14 matches. Last season, Louisville City scored 58 goals had had a plus-27 goal differential.

O’Connor’s current contract with Louisville City goes through 2020.

The 38-year-old would inherit a squad club CEO Alex Leitão expects to be in the playoffs this season. During a press conference before Orlando City’s 2-0 home loss to the Montreal Impact, Leitão said Orlando City is not in rebuilding mode after Jason Kreis’ firing.

Orlando City brought in a host of new players with the expectation of making the playoffs this season. Kreis was fired after the club lost six matches in a row.

Leitão said whoever the new coach is would have the ability to make “one or two” moves, but Orlnado City’s roster is set.

The Lions’ front office has shown its willingness to fire coaches who don’t get the job done quickly. Adrian Heath was fired midway into his second MLS season with the club and replaced by Kreis, who on June 15 was fired after 64 league games – not enough to constitute two full MLS campaigns.

Orlando City also in the middle of a U.S. Open Cup run. The Lions face the Philadelphia Union on 7 p.m. on July 18 at Talen Energy Stadium. Louisville City is still in the Open Cup and plays the Chicago Fire on July 18.

