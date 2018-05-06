Orlando City rallies to defeat Real Salt Lake, wins sixth consecutive game

May 6, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Real Salt Lake forward Joao Plata (right) and Orlando City defender Yoshimar Yotun (left) battle for the ball during the first half at Orlando City Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

There was some drama – there’s been plenty of on-field drama during this win streak for Orlando City – but the outcome Sunday evening was the same as the Lions’ previous five matches.

Orlando City started slow and gave up a goal. The Lions lacked quality in the final third during the first half. The back line had to adjust after another injury to a key player.

None of that mattered.

Orlando City scored three goals in the second half and a virtuoso performance from Joe Bendik kept visiting Real Salt Lake from finding the back off the net during the final 45 minutes as the Lions won their sixth consecutive match 3-1 over RSL.

The win sets a club record for consecutive MLS victories.

Centerback Amro Tarek missed his first start of the 2018 season due to a lower body injury, which led to Chris Schuler making his MLS debut.

The Lions scored two goals in three minutes to erase an early 1-0 deficit – just another comeback for Orlando City in a season filled with them. Dom Dwyer headed home a cross from Sacha Kljestan in the 60th minute and centerback Lamine Sane followed suit in the 63rd minute with a header of his own off corner kick of Yoshi Yotún.

Yotún put the finishing touch on the scoring in the 78th minute, crushing a rebound into the back of the net.

Real Salt Lake opened the scoring in the 12th minute. Lamine Sané tried to control a ball played forward by Damir Kreilach and mis-hit, which gave Corey Barid a chance to pounce. Baird fired a shot past Bendik, who didn’t allow another goal for the rest of the match, and put Real Salt Lake ahead early.

