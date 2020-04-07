Orlando City promotes local businesses through #AllforORL campaign

Fans march together outside Exploria Stadium ahead of the 2020 season opener. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

Orlando City launched a new #AllforORL initiative to provide support for local businesses affected by the statewide stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative aims to reconstruct the game day support and traffic for small businesses through a Virtual March to the Match, which pays tribute to the walk that many fans take from various local businesses such as Broken Strings brewery to Exploria Stadium before each home game.

The club announced the initiative on 407 Day, a city-wide celebration that encouraged Orlando residents to support local restaurants that share the area code 407 on April 7.

The Virtual March to the Match will include an interactive map hosted on the Orlando City website. Using the map, fans can choose to donate to businesses that they typically frequent before or after home matches at Exploria Stadium. Fans can also place online orders through businesses still offering services.

Local businesses in Central Florida can register on the Orlando City website to be included in the campaign. These businesses will then create a GoFundMe page, which will be featured on the #AllForORL map.

Although the platform will be accessible at all times, the club is encouraging fans to use it on game days to replicate the spike in business that many local bars and restaurants see on match days.

“Whether you’re a local bar along Church Street or a City Pub in Altamonte Springs that hosts watch parties on away days, we know many small businesses rely on our game days for an uptick in guests, so we want to do everything we can to remotely recreate our match days,” Orlando City CEO Alex Leitão said in a statement. “The greater Orlando area continually supports one another and comes together when tested, and Orlando City SC is proud to always play a big part in uniting Central Florida through our shared love of soccer. Even though we can’t be together right now, we know soccer will be back and we will all be able to cheer on our teams soon.”

