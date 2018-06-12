Orlando City players making their way back from injuries

MONTREAL — All of Orlando City’s players — including the ones who haven’t seen match minutes recently due to various injuries — participated in Tuesday’s training session at Centre Nutrilait in Montreal.

The Lions (6-7-1, 19 points) take on the Montreal Impact (4-11-0, 12 points) at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Stade Saputo.

Striker Dom Dwyer made his return during Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place after missing three MLS matches and Orlando City’s fourth round U.S. Open Cup match against Miami United in Hialeah due to an adductor strain.

Dwyer was subbed on in the 63rd minute of Saturday’s match and scored a goal in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time.

Captain and centerback Jonathan Spector, who is recovering from a concussion, played 45 minutes in Orlando City’s win over Miami United, but was out for Saturday’s match against the Whitecaps. Club officials said Spector was just resting.

“They’re both in our thinking, in our consideration for starting, as well as available off the bench,” Lions coach Jason Kreis said about Spector and Dwyer. “We have to be mindful. We’re putting a lot into this game. We don’t want to handle it as if it’s the last game of the season, because it’s not. It is an important game, though, and we’ll see where we come out on those two players.”

Centerback Lamine Sané (knee) and right back Scott Sutter (knee) both participated in Tuesday’s training session.

Right back Will Johnson left Saturday’s match early with a hamstring issue. After Tuesday’s training session, he said his hamstring tightened up and he couldn’t get through the match. But he added he’s feeling good now.

Comments

comments