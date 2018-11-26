Orlando City parts ways with club GM Niki Budalić

In an interview with Pro Soccer USA, Niki Budalić said he felt Orlando City was moving in a positive direction.

Orlando City has officially parted with with General Manager Niki Budalić, the club announced Monday.

Budalić first joined the club in January 2016 and was named general manager in December of that year.

Budalić has overseen roster moves in recent years and was in charge of the process that resulted in hiring Orlando City SC’s new director of scouting, Ricardo Moreira. Budalic faced harsh criticism from supporters after Orlando City’s dismal (8-22-4, 28 points) season, the worst in the club’s MLS history.

The deadline for Orlando City to announce roster decisions is Monday.

“I would like to thank Niki for these past three seasons with us and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Orlando City CEO Alex Leitão said in a statement released by the club. “We start a new year with many projects to look forward to, including strengthening our soccer operations department for the MLS and NWSL teams, opening a new training complex, as well as kicking off the season with a revamped Academy structure and OCB sitting at the top of the player development pyramid in the USL League One.

“We welcome all 2019 has to offer with open arms and look forward to a great year with our staff, players and supporters.”

Budalic had been involved in club operations during the offseason. He attended business convention SoccerEX in Miami 10 days ago with CEO Alex Leitao and other Orlando City executives. While there, he served as the club’s representative and announced its new partnership with VfL Wolfsburg.

“I want to thank Alex and Majority Owner Flavio Augusto da Silva for the opportunity to work in this organization these past three years, and wish the Club all the best in the future,” Budalic said in a statement.

