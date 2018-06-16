Orlando City owner Flávio Augusto da Silva: No room for excuses or inefficiency

Orlando City Soccer Club owner Flávio Augusto da Silva. (Rich Pope, Orlando Sentinel)

With Orlando City searching for its third coach since joining MLS in 2015, club majority owner Flávio Augusto da Silva took to Twitter Saturday night.

Da Silva tweeted, “Business and sports have a lot in common. Both are based on RESULTS. There is no room for excuses or inefficiency. The lack of results will always punish us with forgetfulness. So no matter how many times we fail, trust your instincts, never accept mediocrity, never give up. Go!”

It’s unclear if he was referring specifically to Orlando City’s coaching search.

It wasn’t Da Silva’s first tweet since head coach Jason Kreis was fired on Friday — he’s relatively active on Twitter — but it was his first that included any English since a June 7 tweet congratulating Orlando City’s grounds crew on a job well done with the pitch at Orlando City Stadium.

Da Silva, who is from Brazil, typically tweets in Portuguese.

Orlando City’s front office hasn’t issued any official statements regarding its coaching search since first announcing it had parted ways with Kreis on Friday. Interim head coach Bobby Murphy was present for the Orlando Pride’s 3-2 victory over Sky Blue FC on Saturday.

Business and sports have a lot in common. Both are based on RESULTS. There is no room for excuses or inefficiency. The lack of results will always punish us with forgetfulness. So no matter how many times we fail, trust your instincts, never accept mediocrity, never give up. Go! — Flávio Augusto (@GeracaodeValor) June 17, 2018

Comments

comments