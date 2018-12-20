Orlando City to open 2019 season at home against NYCFC

New York City FC midfielder Alexander Ring (8) and Orlando City SC forward Dom Dwyer (14) fight to control the ball during the second half at Orlando City Stadium. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Orlando City’s 2019 campaign will start with a home match against a familiar opponent.

The Lions will open their fifth MLS season at 2:30 p.m. on March 2 against NYCFC in Orlando City Stadium. Orlando City played NYCFC three times last season (twice in Yankee Stadium, once in Orlando City Stadium) and was shut out in all three matches (2-0, 3-0, 0-2).

NYCFC and Orlando City both entered MLS in 2015. The overall series between the two sides is tied (five wins apiece and two draws). NYCFC has won twice in Orlando and has won the last four meetings between the two sides.

This is third time Orlando City will open its season with a home match against NYCFC.

Orlando City is looking to rebound after a tough 2018 season. The Lions switched coaches midway through the year and finished the season 8-22-4 (28 points). NYCFC is coming off a season that ended with a loss to MLS Cup winners Atlanta United in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Lions will travel to SeatGeek Stadium (formerly Toyota Park) in Chicago for the Fire’s home opener on March 9.

See the full list of home openers here.

