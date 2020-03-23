Orlando City offers half-price local orders from Pizza Hut Monday to celebrate ‘win’ over LA Galaxy

Kaká celebrates scoring against LA Galaxy at the Citrus Bowl on May 17, 2015. (Tom Benitez/Orlando Sentinel)

Orlando City notched a 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday, so fans will get to celebrate on Monday with 50% off all online orders from Pizza Hut.

Of course, it wasn’t a typical victory — the team’s previously scheduled match in Carson, Calif., was one of 10 games postponed as part of the league-wide suspension of the MLS season due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. But to fill the soccer void on Sunday, the team streamed its 2015 home match against the Galaxy on its website.

The match — the first in a series of Orlando City Classic matches that the team will broadcast in lieu of postponed games — was played at Camping World Stadium and featured one of the top performances from Kaká during his time as captain. The 4-0 victory over the reigning MLS champions saw the star score off a penalty kick and add an assist to Cyle Larin.

34' | GOAL! Sooooo smooth from @KAKA to serve up an easy finish for Cyle Larin. #ORLvLA | #CityClassics pic.twitter.com/pygrczYhsR — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) March 22, 2020

Although it wasn’t a new Orlando City victory, the Lions’ partner Pizza Hut is still honoring its in-season offer, which provides 50% off all online orders on the day following a Lions victory or draw with the code LIONSWIN.

Orlando City will continue to provide these broadcasts throughout the rest of the MLS season suspension, which is currently slated to end on May 10.

Comments

comments