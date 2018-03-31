Orlando City hosts players from Stoneman Douglas High soccer team

Dom Dwyer celebrates after Orlando City's win over the New York Red Bulls. (Reinhold Matay/USA Today Sports)

Coral Springs United, a club soccer team with 11 players from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, was in attendance for Saturday’s game.

“We had a chat about that a few weeks ago,” Orlando City coach Jason Kreis said. “We thought it would be a really, really cool idea. I can’t speak particularly on whose idea it was. I think we just all have to share credit for that.

“I hope that it was a special occasion for them. We talked about when would be the right time. For me, the right time was to do it before them game and have them down and watch warm ups and be on the sidelines and get a real feel for how special a place this is.”

Midfielder Sacha Kljestan said Saturday was an emotional day. The atmosphere at Orlando City Stadium was also charged because of the recent death of Iron Lion Firm capo Miguel Vasquez.

“Obviously, what happened at that high school was a tragedy,” Kljestan said.

“We hope that we can make some changes in our government and our laws about gun control and I think those kids down there have done a great job of getting the March for Our Lives going on.”

Colmán comes on as sub

Josué Colmán played the entire second half of Saturday’s match. It was the first time he saw significant match minutes this season, since he came on against NYCFC when Lions were two goals down.

“I think were some incredibly bright moments for him,” Kreis said. “You see what a special player he can be. You can see he that he has the ability to unlock some things, fantastic quickness and speed. Brings us a really different element.

“It wasn’t perfect. There’s some moments there where we prefer him to be a little more simple. But, all-in-all, couldn’t be happier.”

Tarek leaves early

Center back Amro Tarek, who stopped a potential one-on-one opportunity with a solid challenge in the first half, came off in the in 73rd minute for RJ Allen. After the match, Tarek tweeted it’s “not a serious injury.”

“It’s way too early to tell,” Kreis said. “At first, I thought he was coming out for cramping and now they’re saying there might be a small strain there.”

Kaká in attendance

Former Orlando City captain Kaká returned to Orlando City Stadium to see the Lions’ victory over the Red Bulls. One of the loudest moments of the match — other than after each of Orlando City’s four goals — came when Kaká was shown on the videoboard.

