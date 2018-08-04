Orlando City rallies for 3-3 draw with New England

New England Revolution defender Antonio Delamea Mlinar (19) and Orlando City SC forward Dom Dwyer (left) battle for the ball during the first half of their match Saturday at Orlando City Stadium. (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

ORLANDO — It wasn’t the win Orlando City so desperately needed.

But it wasn’t a loss. And it keeps the Lions’ slim hopes of reaching the playoffs alive with 11 matches remaining in the regular season.

Despite falling behind early and once again looking vulnerable, if not downright bad, on defense, Orlando City (7-14-2, 23 points) scratched out a 3-3 draw with the New England Revolution in front of an announced crowd of 23,879 at Orlando City Stadium.

After a wild match, right back Scott Sutter headed home a free kick from star midfielder Yoshimar Yotún in the third minute of second half stoppage time to salvage a draw for Orlando City.

“I still think we can play better than that,” coach James O’Connor said. “We need to be braver.”

O’Connor also thanked the supporters after the match.

The Revolution opened the scoring in the seventh minute of the match. Orlando City started well enough, with some sharp passing into the final third, but the Lions continued a season-long habit of giving away cheap goals.

The Revs earned a throw-in, which turned into a goal. Brandon Bye sent the long throw in from close to the end line, and striker Juan Agudelo got his head on the ball and flicked it past Orlando City centerback Amro Tarek and goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. for the score.

New England doubled its lead in the 18th minute. The Revs took advantage of a turnover in the Lions’ defensive third. Sutter tried to play the ball to Shane O’Neill, who couldn’t handle the pass.

Revs midfielder Cristian Penilla pounced gave the visitors a 2-0 lead with a clinical finish inside the far post.

“We’re not making teams work [for goals],” O’Connor said.

He added, “The goals that we’re conceded a really, really soft goals.”

Striker Dom Dwyer managed to get a goal back for the Lions in the 45th minute. He redirected a cross from Tony Rocha to get Orlando City within a goal.

“It was huge,” O’Connor said about the goal. “I think Dom’s finish is fantastic. Great ball from Tony. That gave us a lot of hope.”

New England created some more chances throughout the first half – a critical goal line clearance from Tarek stopped the Revolution from taking a 3-0 lead in the 30th minute – but couldn’t capitalize on mistakes from the Lions.

Orlando City leveled the match at two goals apiece in the 71st minute thanks to a bit of luck. Yotún sent in a free kick and centerback Amro Tarek managed to head the ball down and toward the goal. The ball bounced off the post, then off New England goalkeeper Matt Turner and over the goal line.

New England quickly answered, thanks to Teal Bunbury. He blew by Tarek and gave the Revs a 3-2 lead in the 76th minute.

The draw came at a cost.

Midfielder and captain Sacha Kljestan went down in the 37th minute with an apparent right leg injury after a challenge from Bye, who was carded. Kljestan tried to walk off the injury, but he played with a noticeable limp until he was subbed off for Paraguayan midfielder Josue Colmán in the 44th minute.

Yotún was sent off in the eighth minute of second half stoppage time with a straight red card following a confrontation after Orlando City’s match-tying goal. He’ll miss the Lions’ next match unless the card is successfully appealed.

The Lions’ shape morphed into a 3-5-2 after two substitutions in the second half, with (from right to left) O’Neill, Rocha and Amro Tarek as the centerbacks.

“There’s areas of our game that we look great,” O’Connor said. “There’s other areas of our game where we need work. A lot more work.”

