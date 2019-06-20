Orlando City midfielder Nani named to MLS All-Star Fan XI

Orlando City will have a hometown representative during the 2019 MLS All-Star Game.

Midfielder Nani has been selected to the Fan XI for the exhibition contest set for 8 p.m. July 31, the club announced Wednesday.

He is the fifth Lions player to represent the club at an MLS All-Star Game, joining Kaká, Cyle Larin, Dom Dwyer and Yoshi Yotún.

Nani has quickly established himself in MLS. In 13 games, he’s scored a team-high eight goals and has provided eight assists. He also leads the team with four game-winning goals and recently scored his 100th career club goal.

The Portuguese international won four Premier League titles with Manchester United and has made more than 100 appearances for Portugal.

He is one of the 10 players who were voted by fans for the contest. The 11th fan will be determined through EA Sports’ “More than a Vote” Challenge, given to the player used in the most starting lineups on FIFA 19.

The MLS All-Stars will be playing La Liga team Atlético Madrid. Atlético has been crowned La Liga champions 10 times in the club’s history.

