Orlando City names Luiz Muzzi executive vice president of soccer operations

Orlando City has officially named Luiz Muzzi the club’s executive vice president of soccer operations.

The club on Tuesday announced Muzzi, 49, will oversee soccer operations for both Orlando City and the Orlando Pride. He’ll oversee management of all “player-related matters, scouting efforts and overall team administration,” according to the club. He’ll also be involved with the strategic direction with USL League One (formerly USL D3) side Orlando City B.

“Luiz is a great addition for us and we welcome him to the Club,” Orlando City SC CEO Alex Leitão said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of American Soccer knowledge with strong connections in South America to take us to the next levels. With this move, Luiz will have full autonomy as the head of soccer operations to make decisions not only related to player scouting and management, but also to build culture and mentality fitting for his vision of our Club.”

Pro Soccer USA confirmed last week that Muzzi was the one making personnel decisions for Orlando City SC.

“I want to thank FC Dallas for a great tenure with a good group of people who worked by my side for six seasons,” Muzzi said in a statement released by Orlando City. “Looking forward, I am very excited for the opportunity Orlando City SC has given me to come to one of the most dynamic and exciting clubs in the league with a fantastic stadium and fan base. The opportunity for the growth of soccer in Orlando is only beginning, and I look forward to leading this group in 2019 and beyond.”

Muzzi speaks English, Portuguese, Spanish, Italian and French, according to the club. He was FC Dallas’ vice president of soccer operations. He joined FC Dallas in 2012 as the club’s director of soccer and assistant technical director. As vice president of soccer operations, Muzzi oversaw all all aspects of player personnel, scouting and team administration for FC Dallas.

The club added Muzzi will be in Orlando on Monday.

