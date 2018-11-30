Orlando City mourns death of founding owner Wayne Estopinal

Orlando City SC and club CEO Alex Leitão both released statements mourning the death of founding owner Wayne Estopinal.

Estopinal died on Friday in a plane crash in Indiana, the statement from Orlando City confirmed.

“A gentleman, a friend, that deeply loved OC,” Leitão said on Twitter. “My thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family. RIP Wayne.”

A gentleman, a friend, that deeply loved OC. My thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family. RIP Wayne https://t.co/CKyEIpF9sf — Alex Leitao (@alexleitao) November 30, 2018

Estopinal, 63, was a founding owner for the Orlando City MLS franchise and remained an active minority owner, as well as part of the club’s Board of Directors. He was also a founding owner of the Louisville City FC USL franchise.

“The Orlando City SC organization would like to express its deepest sympathies for Founding Owner Wayne Estopinal, his family, the fellow passengers and everyone else who was impacted by today’s tragic plane accident in Indiana,” Orlando City SC said in a statement.

“Wayne was one of the first to believe in our Club and the dream to bring Major League Soccer to Orlando. While serving on our Board of Directors, he continued his legacy by building Louisville City FC into one of the most dominant franchises in the United Soccer League. He will be deeply missed, but his impact on the Orlando City organization and American soccer will be felt for years to come.”

