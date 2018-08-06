Orlando City midfielders Sacha Kljestan, Yoshimar Yotún day-to-day with injuries

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Ola Kamara (11) chases down Orlando City midfielder Sacha Kljestan (16) as he heads toward the goal in the first half at StubHub Center. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

SANFORD, Fla. — Orlando City midfielders Sacha Kljestan and Yoshimar Yotún are day-to-day with injuries they suffered during the Lions’ 3-3 draw on Saturday with the New England Revolution.

Kljestan’s injury is a right ankle injury, while Yotún’s is a right foot injury. Neither player was present for Monday’s training session, though the starters from Saturday’s match trained inside, according to club officials.

Kljestan went down in the 37th minute of the match after a challenge from Brandon Bye, who was booked. Kljestan tried to walk off the injury, but he played with a noticeable limp until he was replaced by Paraguayan midfielder Josue Colmán in the 44th minute.

Orlando City coach James O’Connor said Yotún rolled his ankle during the match but continued to play. Yotún had a hand in all three of Orlando City’s goals against the Revs, though he’ll likely miss the Lions’ next match anyway after he was sent off with a straight red card during second half stoppage time.

O’Connor said Yotún was “in major doubt” at halftime of Saturday’s match because of the injury.

Other players of note: Midfielder Pierre Da Silva returned from his loan to Saint Louis FC, but he didn’t train with the club on Monday. Centerbacks Lamine Sané (quad) and Jonathan Spector (hamstring) were not present for Monday’s training session. Uri Rosell (hamstring) trained. Earl Edwards Jr., who suffered an ankle injury against the Columbus Crew, was not present for Monday’s session, though club officials said was he just doing regeneration and is fine.

Comments

comments