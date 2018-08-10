Orlando City midfielder Yoshimar Yotún suspended additional game, fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

New England Revolution midfielder Wilfried Zahibo (23) drives around Orlando City FC defender Yoshimar Yotún (19) during the first half of a match at Orlando City Stadium. (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

Orlando City midfielder Yoshimar Yotún, who was already set to miss Sunday’s match against D.C. United with a red card suspension, will miss an additional game, the MLS Disciplinary Committee ruled on Friday.

He’s also been fined an undisclosed amount.

The suspension and the fine are for violent conduct during an incident in Orlando City’s 3-3 draw with the New England Revolution. Video from the incident shows Yotún putting his hand on the throat of Revs’ defender Jalil Anibaba.

The additional one-game suspension means he’ll miss Orlando City’s home match against Atlanta United on Aug. 24.

Yotún was sent off in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time. He also suffered a foot injury during the match and is day-to-day.

In addition, both the Revolution and Orlando City have were found in violation of the league’s Mass Confrontation Policy. Orlando City SC and coach James O’Connor were fined for the Lions’ third violation of the policy — the second under O’Connor — and New England was issued a warning for the club’s first violation.

Comments

comments