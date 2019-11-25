Orlando City midfielder Uri Rosell signs new 2-year contract with Lions

Orlando City midfielder Oriol Rosell (20) fights for the ball with San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Vako Qazaishvili (11) during the first half at Avaya Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando City signed midfielder Uri Rosell to a new two-year contract on Monday, locking in the 16th member of the team’s roster as it prepares for the 2020 season without a head coach.

A veteran in the midfield, Rosell has been with the Lions for the past two seasons, notching 34 starts and two assists in his time with the club. His addition will begin to fill out the midfield, the area that executive vice president of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi is working to bolster during the offseason.

Rosell was one of the 10 midfielders whose options were declined by Muzzi last week. Although the team has retained most of its key strikers and defenders from last season, the midfield remains open, with only five midfielders listed on the roster — including Josué Colmán, who is on loan, and Nani, who is more of a winger. With a $522,500 contract last season, Rosell also is a relatively inexpensive acquisition, bringing leadership and dependability to the midfield unit at a low cost.

“We are thrilled to have agreed to a new deal with Uri to bring him back to the Club for the coming seasons,” Muzzi said. “Uri possesses great vision and his passing abilities add a great amount of control to our midfield. He’s a leader with the locker room qualities we want for our club, so we look forward to having his veteran presence back within our squad in 2020.”

Before joining Orlando, Rosell spent almost four seasons playing in Portugal, first with Sporting Clube de Portugal and then on loan to Vitória Guimarães SC, CF Belenenses and Portimonense SC. He made 22 appearances with Sporting Clube de Portugal, and added 39 appearances and a goal while on loan.

Rosell brings MLS experience as well, winning an MLS Cup during his two years with Sporting Kansas City, where he tallied 49 appearances, two goals and two assists.

