Orlando City midfielder Nani sits out Columbus match due to food poisoning

Orlando City midfielder Nani suffered from food poisoning on Saturday and will be held out of the team’s game against Columbus, according to a team official.

The decision to keep the midfielder off the pitch was mainly precautionary, and he is expected to recover during the weekend. The team could not disclose where or what Nani ate that caused the food poisoning.

As the team captain, Nani is the offensive leader for the Lions, pacing the team in both goals (8) and assists (7). He has played in seven consecutive games for Orlando City during the team’s recent heavy load of games, providing three assists and netting three goals during that span.

Comments

comments