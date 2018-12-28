Orlando City signs Ecuadorian midfielder Jhegson Sebastián Méndez

Jhegson Sebastián Méndez (Photo courtesy Orlando City SC)

Orlando City SC signed Ecuadorian midfielder Jhegson Sebastián “Sebas” Méndez.

The 21-year-old midfielder comes to Orlando City from Independiente del Valle, which plays in Ecuador’s Serie A. He appeared in 81 total competitions for the club and has been capped five times for Ecuador’s men’s national team.

“Sebas is a very exciting, young player who we’ve been following for a while. He adds a level of versatility, athleticism and overall quality to our team,” Orlando City SC executive vice president of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a statement.

“There was a lot of international interest in him, and we are thrilled he chose Orlando and MLS as his next career move. Looking forward to integrating him into the roster next season.”

The news comes a day after the the club announced the departure of all-star midfielder Yoshimar Yotún, who was transferred to Liga MX side Cruz Azul. Orlando City is in the midst of yet another roster rebuild — the club has already jettisoned 12 players who were on last season’s roster.

