Orlando City at LAFC match moved to 11 p.m. to avoid heat problems

Orlando City's match against LAFC at Banc of California Stadium Saturday has been moved to 11 p.m. EDT to avoid extreme heat. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff for the Orlando City at Los Angeles FC match has been moved from 4:30 p.m to 11 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Saturday due to a heat wave in Los Angeles that made field conditions dangerous for players.

MLS announced the change, stating temperatures in the Los Angeles area are slated to exceed 100 degrees Saturday. Moving the match to the evening will allow the temperatures to cool slightly on the pitch and in the stands.

The match was scheduled to air nationally on Fox. It will now be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

