Orlando City winger Justin Meram trains with former USMNT forward Eddie Johnson

Orlando City SC forward Justin Meram (9) attempts to keep the ball from Los Angeles FC midfielder Aaron Kovar (11) during the second half at Banc of California Stadium. (Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports)

Orlando City winger Justin Meram, who has been absent from the club’s training sessions over the last two days amid trade reports, is still working — just not with the Lions.

Former MLS and U.S. men’s national team forward Eddie Johnson, who in 2015 announced his retirement as as professional soccer player, posted a video on Instagram Wednesday evening showing him training with Meram at Free Kick Orlando.

Meram hasn’t been in Orlando City’s match-day 18 during its past three the games across all competitions. He last played in Orlando City’s 4-1 loss to LAFC two weeks ago.

In a lengthy post, Johnson praised Meram and said the 29-year-old winger’s best years playing soccer are yet to come. He addressed it to “any team that gets [Meram’s] services.”

Orlando City officials have had no comment on Meram since he first missed training on Tuesday.

“I’ve always admired [Meram] as player and what he’s done for [MLS] and what he’s done at the international level for his country Iraq soccer in a America,” Johnson wrote.

“From competing against each other during my playing days to now helping each other learn grow and get better in this game is such a humbling feeling working with him today and I don’t take it for granted. Great player but a even greater person.”

