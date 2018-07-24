Orlando City winger Justin Meram misses training amid trade reports

Apr 8, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando City SC forward Justin Meram (9) during the second half at Orlando City Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

SANFORD, Fla. — Orlando City winger Justin Meram arrived at the Lions’ offices at Sylvan Lake Park Tuesday morning, then left before training began.

Meram, who has been the subject of reports he is poised to be traded, did not dress and spoke briefly with striker Dom Dwyer before leaving Sylvan Lake Park. Pro Soccer USA reported Sunday FC Cincinnati believes it is close to a deal to acquire Meram and MLSSoccer.com reported the Columbus Crew also are pursuing Meram.

He did not train with the Lions Tuesday and the club had no comment on his status.

Meram hasn’t been in Orlando City’s match-day 18 during its past three the games across all competitions. He last played in Orlando City’s 4-1 loss to LAFC two weeks ago.

Before training Tuesday morning, Orlando City Coach James O’Connor said he can understands why people want to keep talking about Meram, but there were a host of players who didn’t travel for Saturday’s match.

“From our standpoint, everything is the same,” he said.

Meram finished 2017 with 13 goals and seven assists for Columbus, but he has just one goal and three assists through 17 matches played with Orlando this year.

He was acquired from Crew SC in exchange for $750,000 of Targeted Allocation Money, $300,000 of General Allocation Money and a 2019 international roster spot.

He also has a tumultuous relationship with Orlando fans. After scoring his lone goal in league play this season, his celebration in front of the home supporters section was to “tune them out,” putting his fingers in his ears. Later, the winger said fans wished death upon him and he was given three days leave from the team for personal reasons.

Comments

comments