Orlando City: rights to GK Joe Bendik sent to Columbus Crew for $50,000 TAM

Orlando City SC goalkeeper Joe Bendik (1) makes a save during the second half against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium. (Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports)

Orlando City has sent the rights to goalkeeper Joe Bendik to Columbus Crew SC in exchange for $50,000 of Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

Bendik, who was Orlando City’s starting goalkeeper in 2016 and 2017, was benched in favor of Earl Edwards Jr. after 18 MLS starts during 2018. Edwards went down with an ankle injury, which gave Bendik a chance to break back into the starting XI, but he was eventually benched again, this time in favor of third-choice goalkeeper Adam Grinwis.

Bendik’s 2019 contract option was declined, but his contract with Orlando City ran through the end of 2018, which is why Orlando City could still trade his rights.

Bendik, 29, conceded 58 of Orlando City’s 74 goals lasts season. The 74 goals conceded by the Lions were the most ever in an MLS season. He had 84 saves.

