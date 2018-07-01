Former Orlando City coach Jason Kreis posts farewell letter wishing Lions well

Former Orlando City coach Jason Kreis posted a farewell letter wishing the Lions well. (Derik-Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)

Former Orlando City coach Jason Kreis posted a letter on Twitter Saturday afternoon, marking his first comments since he was fired by the club.

In the letter, he wrote he was “sincerely grateful” to club owners Flavio Augusto da Silva and Phil Rawlins for the opportunity to coach Orlando City and added “OCSC is poised for special things in the years ahead.”

He also wrote it was extremely disheartening that he didn’t receive more time. Kreis was fired after 64 MLS matches as head coach, not enough to constitute two full MLS seasons. Orlando City’s roster underwent a massive overhaul before the 2018 season, and Kreis was fired 15 games into the season, with the Lions still in playoff position.

Thanks, good bye, and good luck! pic.twitter.com/ejCbzth3nM — Jason Kreis (@JasonKreis) June 30, 2018

“The entire soccer staff – Niki Budalic, Miles Joseph, CJ Brown, Bobby Murphy, Tim Mulqueen, Omar Vallejo, Dave McKay, Guillermo Sanchez and myself – worked diligently to build a team that the community could be proud of and enjoy supporting,” Kreis wrote in his letter.

“We spent countless hours away from our families, and committed ourselves 100 percent to the task of identifying, personally meeting with, and recuiting all the new players who joined the club since I became head coach.”

He added Orlando City, a club beset by injuries and dealing with international call-ups, was never able to field its best XI.

“Again, to not be able to see this project through is a crushing blow, but I believe in what we did in our short time with the club, and I believe in the players that are proudly representing Orlando City,” Kreis wrote.

