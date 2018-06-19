Jul 16, 2016; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Orlando City head coach Bobby Murphy signals from the sidelines during the first half against the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando City interim coach Bobby Murphy doesn’t know how long he be in charge, and he’s not much concerned with it.

He knows, for now, it’s up to him to right the ship after the firing of head coach Jason Kreis.

Murphy spoke to members of the media on Tuesday, offering his first public comments since Kreis was fired on Friday. Murphy said he was asked by club CEO Alex Leitão to be the interim head coach after Kreis and the club parted ways.

“I got word after it happened,” Murphy said. “Jason and I spoke and that will stay between us. The club approached me and asked if I’d be willing to do it and that was it. Then it was just a matter of trying to organize everything for the weekend and getting ready for training.”

Murphy didn’t want to speculate on the moves of the front office.

“For me, the way I have to live my life and do my job, I can’t get caught up in that stuff,” he said. “My focus is on today, what I can do to be of service to those players and get them ready. When it comes to the other stuff, I don’t concern myself with it at all.”

Orlando City returns to action on Wednesday with a U.S. Open Cup match against D.C. United.

“It’s hard,” he said.

“It’s always difficult when you go through this because you have personal relationships with Jason and the rest of the guys. It’s also the nature of the business and what we signed up for. To ask how I’m doing, to me, is secondary. It’s about how the players are doing and trying to get them prepared and ready to go for tomorrow night.”

He said the players seem well and they understand coaches can be fired.

“I think there’s a shock and there’s a period of sadness and hopefully some self-reflection,” he said.

Murphy said there might be room for some tactical or lineup changes for Orlando City.

“We can talk about, ‘Oh, we’re a good team,’ right?” Murphy said. “If we were a good team, these things wouldn’t be happening. If we were a good team right now, these things wouldn’t be happening. We have to become really aware, conscious of the decisions we make inside of a game, have a real appreciation for moments, because moments change games.”

Comments

comments