Orlando City grinds out draw with Real Salt Lake in Oscar Pareja’s debut

Orlando's Tesho Akindele (#13) goes up for a header during the season opener against Real Salt Lake Saturday. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Familiar flaws plagued Orlando City during the team’s season opener as the Lions failed to score in an otherwise dominant performance against Real Salt Lake, settling for a 0-0 draw. Yet despite the finishing scoreline, new coach Oscar Pareja saw promise in his team’s first performance together.

The supporters section set the stage for the night by unveiling a tifo before kickoff that depicted Jordan Belfort from the movie “Wolf of Wall Street,” tallying the team’s owners, coaches, players and losses during the past five seasons beneath the words “We’re not f*ing leaving.”

The tifo highlighted the frustrations of Orlando City supporters, who have watched their team suffer through five lackluster seasons without making the playoffs since joining MLS in 2015. It also underscored the high expectations facing Pareja, who said he took energy from the fans.

“Incredible atmosphere,” Pareja said. “I knew it, but I had not [felt] it, and tonight I felt it and our boys did as well. The way they came and filled the stadium and gave us that energy, that was transmitted to our players. Hopefully we can give them more often the three points that they deserved tonight.”

Without captain Nani or designated player Dom Dwyer, the Lions entered the match aware they needed to create offensive chances in creative ways. Even without two of their stars, the Lions’ play felt more dynamic than last year’s style.

But as the game wore on without a goal, it also began to feel somewhat familiar to the woes of last year’s Lions, as the attack consistently set up clever options that it then failed to turn into shots on goal.

The team took only three shots in the first half, putting none of them on frame despite creating a variety of looks for almost every player on the roster, from striker Tesho Akindele to centerback Antonio Carlos.

“I think many times we [were] in front of the goal and we were not dribbling, we were not shooting,” midfielder Júnior Urso said. “We have to make good ball position and many times we tried to shoot and we just didn’t want to score. We have to prepare the mind first to not be nervous and score the goals. We have to be cold, ice.”

The Lions didn’t have to put in a stiff defensive effort to keep RSL scoreless in the first half. Possession remained almost perfectly even between the two teams — 51% for Orlando, 49% for Real Salt Lake. But the quality of that possession was drastically different.

The Lions quickly reflected Oscar Pareja’s goal of “purposeful possession,” turning quickly to the box to build an attack immediately upon obtaining possession. This resulted in a series of flashy runs and crosses into the box, although the team struggled to convert those into concrete scoring chances.

In contrast, Real Salt Lake struggled to move the ball into the Lions’ defensive third, taking only two shots. Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese didn’t touch the ball until the 36th minute. His only save of the game came off a skipping shot from outside the box, which he scooped easily into his chest.

Pareja noted the team’s ability to remain defensively organized even in the final minutes of the game, when players on both sides of the team became more desperate to score.

“It’s a collective effort,” forward Chris Mueller said. “I think that you could see everyone out there really with the mentality that we’re not going to let up goals. As much as everybody wants to go forward and score goals and get on the ball, that stuff is all fun but it’s really tough to win games when you’re letting in three, four goals. Coming out with a clean sheet is a big positive.”

Mueller saw two of the best chances of the game, but he fumbled them slightly on his final touch. In the 74th minute, he trapped a ball of his chest at the back corner and flicked a shot from point-blank range, only to send it directly into the keeper’s gloves.

Then, in the 84th minute, a rebounding ball fell to the striker at the top of the box with the keeper scrambling out of position. Mueller fired immediately, but punched the ball just high and wide of frame.

“I think that just comes on a personal level, just finding that bit of composure to finish the goals,” Mueller said. “The first one over the top, I brought it down well and couldn’t really generate the power and direct it where I wanted to. But the second one… yeah, I’ll think about it tonight for sure. And I’ll score it next time.”

Orlando City ultimately finished with eight shots, but that number didn’t reflect the wealth of time the team spent in an attacking position.

Despite the final result, however, Pareja said he felt satisfied with the “heart” the team showed in its first game together.

“This is not something you get desperately just because you want it,” Pareja said. “You have to build it. I saw a team today very solid, doing what needs to be done to get where we want. Sometimes you get it and sometimes you have to wait a little longer.

The Lions still opened the season with one point and will now look to earn more during a road match against the Colorado Rapids next Saturday.

