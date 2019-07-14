Orlando City grinds out 1-0 win despite stagnant night against Columbus

Orlando City SC defender Ruan (2) dribbles the ball as Columbus Crew SC midfielder Luis Argudo (2) defends Saturday night at Exploria Stadium. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a sleepy night in Orlando on Saturday, but striker Benji Michel woke up the crowd at Exploria Stadium with minutes to spare.

For more than 80 minutes, Orlando City struggled to create anything on offense against Columbus Crew SC, posting three total shots, zero on frame, and only one corner kick.

Michel spent the night flying up and down the flanks, outpacing defenders but unable to finish. In the 84th minute, that speed finally paid off as Ruan sprinted up the right flank and sent a cross into the box where Michel slammed it home with his first touch. The goal was the team’s only shot on frame all game, but it was enough to secure a 1-0 victory over Columbus.

In the first half, Orlando City struggled to create any viable chances. The only shot taken by Orlando in the first 45 minutes of play came from Kamal Miller, who lined up and ripped a shot from long distance, but the ball curled to the left and flew just a few feet wide of the goal.

Although the team found several openings in transition — bolstered by the speed of Michel and Ruan, who blazed past defenders — the Lions couldn’t convert the opportunities into shots on frame.

Meanwhile, as Columbus commanded possession throughout the first half, the crossbar became Orlando City’s best friend. Two of the Crew’s six shots of the half deflected off the crossbar, earning deep gasps from the supporters section.

As Columbus continued to command extended time of possession in the second half, Orlando City continued to create most of its opportunities on goal in transition. Yet despite a series of sprints on goal, the team struggled to find anything in the box. The Lions didn’t even take a corner kick until the 73rd minute of play.

Although Orlando City fumbled in finishing in the final third, Columbus faced the same offensive challenges, keeping both teams locked in a 0-0 draw. Frustration mounted as both teams failed to find their rhythm on offense. Orlando City picked up four yellow cards by the final whistle and striker Dom Dwyer earned a red card ejection in stoppage after throwing an elbow.

But after taking the late lead, the Lions held onto their one-goal lead to secure three points and a hard-fought victory at home.

