Orlando City goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar completes chemotherapy treatment for bone cancer

Orlando City Goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar joins his teammates at training on Tuesday morning, January 23, 2018. Stajduhar had been receiving treatment for Ewing sarcoma, a form of bone cancer. (Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel)

Orlando City goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar completed his final round of chemotherapy Tuesday, participating in a bell ringing ceremony to mark the end of six months of treatment for Ewing Sarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

Stajduhar, 20, was diagnosed in November 2017 and placed on the season-ending injury list. While undergoing treatment, he’s been involved with club practices and last month was cleared to participate in diving drills.

“For me, it’s always been about just getting back on the field and trying to play and do what I love, as much as possible,” Mason told ProSoccerUSA.com. “That’s the only thing that I focus on and that really matters to me, just getting back on the field and playing as much as possible and doing my thing.

“I try to act and carry myself like it’s not a thing. When Justin [Meram] came in for preseason, when he got signed he was with us for a couple of days and then he found out. When I said it, he was like, ‘Oh, really?’ When people are surprised that I’m going through treatment and stuff like that satisfies me.

“It makes me feel good because I know I’m carrying myself and taking this well enough where people don’t know it’s actually happening if they’re looking from the outside in.”

Stajduhar, clad in a suit, made his final walk into the Orlando Health Pediatric Cancer Unit to a round of applause. He posted the walk on Instagram, along with the news he had finished his treatment.

Comments

comments