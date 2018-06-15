Orlando City fires coach Jason Kreis amid six-game losing streak

Jason Kreis reacts after the Vancouver Whitecaps score during the second half at BC Place. (Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jason Kreis era at Orlando City has officially come to an end.

Kreis and the club on Friday agreed to part ways after 64 MLS games with Kreis at the helm of Orlando City, despite a promising start to the 2018 campaign that included a club-record six-match win streak.

Kreis finished with a 21-29-14 record in league play and a 1-1 record in the U.S. Open Cup. Assistant coach Bobby Murphy will be the interim coach while the club searches for a new permanent head coach. Assistant coaches CJ Brown and Miles Joseph have left with Kreis.

The Lions began the season with high hopes after a series of roster changes. Veteran players like two-time MLS assist king Sacha Kljestan and Columbus Crew star Justin Meram were brought in to bolster the attack, and defensive additions like centerback Lamine Sané were meant to shore up the club’s back line.

Kreis said this year’s squad is full of players who want to be with Orlando City and frequently called the 2018 Lions the most “together” team he’s ever been with.

Instead, things went off the rails after Orlando City’s win streak. The club lost six straight, including an embarrassing 3-0 loss on the road to the Montreal Impact. Orlando City spent most of its losing streak getting burned in transition, regardless of the club’s opponent.

Orlando City (6-8-1, 19 points) is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Club CEO Alex Leitão has made frequent appearances at training sessions this season. He said he was patient with the club’s 0-2-1 start because the Lions weren’t fully healthy. Once players came back prior to Orlando City’s 3-2 victory over the Portland Timbers, Leitão said there were no excuses for the club.

Still, Orlando City has been dogged by injuries throughout the season. Star striker Dom Dwyer has missed time, so has Sané, centerback and captain Jonathan Spector and a slew of other key players.

“This is a very difficult decision to take, but sometimes in sports we must make tough decisions with the best future of the organization in mind,” Leitão said in a statement.

“I have enormous respect for Jason and the work his team has done in Orlando. He arrived in a difficult moment and is leaving with a legacy of respect and professionalism. Now is time to look forward, keep our heads high and continue pushing towards the many goals we set this season.”

Kreis was hired midway though Orlando City’s second season in MLS and replaced Adrian Heath in July 2016.

Comments

comments