Orlando City fires coach James O’Connor after 11th place finish in Eastern Conference

Orlando City SC head coach James O'Connor was fired Monday after the Lions finished in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Orlando City SC fired coach James O’Connor, the club announced Monday.

“On behalf of Orlando City we want to thank James for all of his efforts during his coaching tenure at Orlando,” Orlando City SC executive vice president of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a statement. “We wish James the best of luck in the next phase of his coaching career.”

O’Connor joined Orlando City on June 29. Under O’Connor, the Lions finished the 2018 season with a record of 2-12-3 in MLS competition and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

Overall under O’Connor’s leadership, the Lions had an 11-27-13 record in MLS matches and finished the 2019 campaign Sunday in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

