Orlando City falls to Montreal Impact, extends seven-game MLS losing streak

Orlando City SC goalkeeper Joseph Bendik (1) saves a corner kick during the first half of the Lions' loss to the Montreal Impact Saturday. (Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports)

Orlando City is still searching for answers.

During the Lions’ first home match in nearly a month, the story remained the same for the club. Orlando City conceded first and never recovered.

The club fired coach Jason Kreis after loss No. 6 during the current losing streak, but Saturday, in front of an announced crowd of 23,498, not much changed with interim coach Bobby Murphy at the helm.

The Lions (6-9-1, 19 points) lost 2-0 to the Montreal Impact, dropping their seventh consecutive match in league play and extending a club-record losing streak.

Since Philadelphia got a 4-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, the Lions are now out of the playoff picture and sit in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference table.

Centerback Lamine Sané put Orlando City behind early when he headed a cross from Montreal forward Matteo Mancosu into his own net in the 13th minute. The ball skipped by the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Joe Bendik and for the 14th time this season, the Lions were down 1-0 early.

Montreal’s Ignacio Piatti put another goal on the scoresheet for the Impact in the 84th minute. The goal was waved off at first, but then was upheld after video review.

After a mostly-uninspired first half, Orlando City played with a sense of urgency after rookie attacker Chris Mueller was subbed on in the 64th minute. Centerback came off and Orlando City abandoned its new three-man back line in favor of the 4-2-3-1 it had gone with for weeks.

The change in shape meant central attacking midfielder Sacha Kljestan dropped next to holding midfielder Uri Rosell.

It wasn’t enough for Orlando City to overcome a dismal first half that included no shots on goal despite controlling 55.6 percent of the possession.

