Orlando City faces resurgent New England Revolution during critical road matchup

Orlando City forward Santiago Patiño (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Portland Timbers earlier this season. (Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

Fully rested after a packed month of play, Orlando City will face off Saturday against the New England Revolution, the hottest team in Major League Soccer.

Midway through the season, the Lions (7-5-10) and the Revs (8-6-8) are in similar positions in the Eastern Conference. The Revolution’s level record, however, is deceptive. The team’s season can be firmly divided into two periods — pre- and post-Bruce Arena. Since firing former coach Brad Friedel in early May, the team hasn’t lost a game, climbing from the bottom rung of the East to the No. 7 spot in the conference.

“I think the players are playing with a lot more confidence,” Orlando City coach James O’Connor said of the Revolution. “There’s a freedom to their play. You can see they are playing with a lot more confidence, a lot more belief.”

New England started the season by stumbling to a 2-8-2 record, but Friedel’s firing and the May 14 hiring of Arena has lifted the club above the playoff cutoff line. The team is now on a hot streak, going 10 games without a loss, an unbeaten run that dates back to May 11. The turnaround has now tied the team’s longest unbeaten streak in club history; a win or draw on Saturday will set a new franchise record.

Offensive leader Carles Gil has similarly come alive, serving up four goals and six assists during that same stretch. The Revs have split their schedule evenly between home and road matches during that run, outscoring their opponents 11-4 during the course of five home games.

The two teams have met once already this season in the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup. After both teams remained scoreless for 90 minutes of play, Orlando City took a 2-0 lead in extra time with goals from Benji Michel and Tesho Akindele. The Revs scored with three minutes left in extra time, but the Lions held them off in the final seconds of play to secure a victory and advance in the tournament.

As Orlando City prepares to enter Gillette Stadium for the first time this season, the Lions will be focused on collecting points after dropping another home loss last Sunday against the New York Red Bulls. New England sits only four points ahead on the table, and after dropping points at home, the team will look to continue its pattern of recovering with road performances.

The team felt that the home loss — its sixth of the season — ratcheted up the pressure for Saturday’s match.

“We have some rest, and now we can prepare well for this game,” forward Santiago Patiño said. “This is an important game for us. We need to win this game to be closer to the playoffs.”

O’Connor, however, believes it’s too early to peg any one game as make-or-break for Orlando City. With 13 matches still left to play, his focus continues to be on the future for the club as it looks to move up two places into postseason contention.

“People will label it as must-win because people will look at it and think of us as two teams that are trying to get into the final spot,” O’Connor said. “There’s too many games left to say it’s ‘must-win.’ It’s a massive game for both teams, but I think if you look at the amount of teams that have to still play each other, I think it’s way too early to say it’s must-win.”

Scouting report

Orlando City vs. New England Revolution, 7

Where: Gillette Stadium

Watch: WRBW-Channel 65, Youtube TV, ESPN+

The Buzz: Orlando City lost 1-0 at home Sunday to the New York Red Bulls. … The Revolution earned a 2-0 road victory over FC Cincinnati on Sunday. … Lions striker Dom Dwyer will be eligible to return to play after serving a two-games red card suspension incurred for throwing an elbow against the Columbus Crew on July 13. … Orlando City is led by star designated player Nani, who paces the team in goals (8) and assists (7), but the forward is facing a slight dry spell and hasn’t scored in seven matches. … New England is led offensively by Carles Gil with seven goals and eight assists.

