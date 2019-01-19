Orlando City striker Dom Dwyer delivers shortest MLS media day interview

Orlando City SC forward Dom Dwyer delivered the briefest interview at MLS media day. (Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

LOS ANGELES — Orlando City striker Dom Dwyer initially declined to respond to questions from Pro Soccer USA and participated in by far the shortest interview session Saturday at MLS media day.

Dwyer’s chat with a roundtable of reporters from around the league clocked in at slightly more than three minutes, with most other sessions closer to 10 to 15 minutes. After a contentious start and pause in questions, Dwyer left the media room.

The two questions from Pro Soccer USA that opened the press conference were:

1. How long did it take Dwyer to shake off a tough 2018 campaign?

2. How much was Dwyer looking forward to working with the team’s new, younger strikers?

Dwyer looked around the room both times and didn’t provide an answer.

ESPN’s Steve Davis eventually asked if there was a list of questions Dwyer didn’t want to answer. Dwyer replied, “No, you can ask me anything.”

Dwyer also responded to questions from other reporters present.

When Pro Soccer USA started recording video, Dwyer answered questions about Orlando City’s offseason moves, the team’s new training facility and whether he’s spoken to new executive vice president of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi or any of his new teammates, but he kept his answers short.

Dwyer said it should be an exciting time for Orlando City, the training facility is huge for the club, he hasn’t spoken to Muzzi and he’s “kicked around” with some of the younger players.

Orlando City kicks off preseason training Monday at IMG Academy.

