Orlando City defeats D.C. United in penalty kicks, earns first win without Jason Kreis

BOYDS, Md. — Orlando City SC interim coach Bobby Murphy led the Lions past D.C. United in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on penalty kicks.

Murphy and his team faced 120 minutes of rain delay, 120 minutes of regulation, two extra-time halfs and penalty kicks during Orlando City’s victory. The teams played to a 1-1 draw before the Lions pushed ahead 4-2 in penalty kicks Wednesday at the Maryland SoccerPlex.

Appointed to right Orlando’s course, Murphy’s first order of business was to make sure the team did not concede another goal. The solution was to shift formation and use all three international centerbacks on the roster. Jonathan Spector, Ludvic Sané and Amro Tarek made up the back line while the rest of the lineup fell into a makeshift 3-5-2 formation.

Unable to completely erase previous problems, Orlando conceded shortly after play resumed in the sixth minute, which was really more than an hour after the initial whistle.

With the clock resuming at 5:10 following a weather delay, United went on the attack and streaked down the left side of the pitch. Forward Darren Mattocks got a cross off in front of Orlando’s newly-minted back three. Midfielder Luciano Acosta volleyed the ball in for the opening goal.

Orlando’s new formation and lineup of Justin Meram, Stefano Pinho and Christopher Mueller added to a quick counter attack, supported by Sacha Kljestan in the midfield. This allowed Orlando to swiftly respond on a wild play up the middle. Kljestan tapped a quick short pass to Meram, who hit the ball with just enough power to slip through the open arms and legs of United goalkeeper Steve Clark.

That was the last goal for almost an hour and a half. Orlando and United split waves of offense in an evenly matched second half. Both teams got glimpses of hope.

Orlando took the first wave and in the 69th minute, Pinho had the first chance to break through but headed the ball too far left. Minutes later Robert Allen got his on a chance that went wide.

After a rain of Orlando chances, the momentum shifted to the United attack. In the 80th minute Mattocks won the back in United’s attacking third. Acosta sprinted in for the finish, but the shot rang off the post and out for a United corner.

Heading to overtime in a 1-1 stalemate, both teams ran on fumes. United defender Chris Durkin showed his tired legs with a simple yellow card on an Orlando advance. It was Durkin’s second yellow of the game, dropping United down to 10 men.

Still tied at the end of extra time the teams headed to penalty kicks. Orlando City’s Will Johnson, Kljestan, Josue Colman and Jose Villarreal made their penalty kicks to secure the Lions’ win.

Orlando advances to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup, but at a hefty cost. Kljestan, Spector and Meram played well past the 90-minute mark with the team’s next league match Saturday at home against the Montreal Impact.

Comments

comments