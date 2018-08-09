Orlando City coach James O’Connor hints at potential player additions

Aug 4, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando City FC head coach James O'Connor thanks the crowd after a match against the New England Revolution at Orlando City Stadium. (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

Orlando City didn’t announce any player signings on the final day of Major League Soccer’s secondary transfer window, but coach James O’Connor hinted Thursday there still might be additions to the Lions’ roster.

O’Connor said Wednesday was a “very busy day” for Orlando City’s front office.

“There was a lot that happened and… maybe the next couple of days more will come out around that,” O’Connor said. “We’ll see how that has played out.”

With the close of the secondary window, MLS clubs can no longer request International Transfer Certificates from other clubs or make trades within the league. However, teams can still add free agents until the roster freeze date on Sept. 14.

Teams can also still trade for non-player assets, such as allocation money, SuperDraft picks and international rosters spots, according to MLSSoccer.com

Orlando City didn’t necessarily have a dormant secondary window. The club added centerback Shane O’Neill before the window opened, and he’s played in league matches since being made available. Orlando City also moved winger Justin Meram back to Columbus Crew SC for $300,000 in 2018 Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) and $450,000 in 2019 TAM.

The 2018 TAM doesn’t expire until after the 2019 secondary transfer window closes.

Still, the Lions’ have obvious back line issues and could still use a second consistent striker. O’Connor said the club, particularly general manager Niki Budalic, is still looking at options.

When pressed, O’Connor said, “We’ll just have to see. The window is shut, but it’s still open in regards to players that are free, …[Wednesday] Niki worked really hard on a couple of things. I think there was one that didn’t come through. There’s still a couple of things that we’re looking at. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

