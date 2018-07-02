New Orlando City coach James O’Connor gets 2.5-year deal, OCB plan in place

Orlando City coach James O'Connor walks to his first training session as the leader of the club. (Jordan Culver-Orlando Sentinel)

New Orlando City coach James O’Connor has a two and 1/2 year deal with Orlando City, GM Niki Budalic confirmed to Pro Soccer USA.

Budalic said about “half a dozen” candidates — including former Portland Timbers coach Caleb Porter — were interviewed for the job.

Club CEO Alex Leitão said the Lions are not in rebuild mode and that there wouldn’t be much room for new signings, even after a new head coach was hired. Budalic, speaking after a press conference introducing O’Connor, clarified those remarks a bit.

“I think, just to clarify on that, I think it’s important to understand we’re at the beginning of a cycle,” Budalic said. “The point of that comment was to suggest that when you sign so many players at once, in one window, you have a lot of investment made in contracts. So the difficulty of transitioning players wholesale.

“I think the bigger point of that comment was to suggest was that the coach that we were going to hire was someone that was going to have confidence in this group.”

Budalic said O’Connor also fits with the club’s plans for OCB. He said the plan is still to relaunch OCB as a USL Division III club in 2019.

O’Connor spoke highly of Orlando City’s current roster, especially striker Dom Dwyer.

“I’m very hungry and I’m determined to get success,” O’Connor said.

Earlier in the day, O’Connor on Monday made his first appearance in training as the leader of the Lions.

He walked side-by-side with assistant coach Daniel Byrd, who came with him from Louisville City, at the training ground at Sylvan Lake Park.

Veteran winger Justin Meram, who was released from the club for three days due to “personal reasons,” and midfielder Yoshi Yotún, who was with Peru’s men’s national team for the World Cup in Russia, also attended training. Yotún has been away from the club since after its match against Toronto FC on May 18.

Assistant coach Bobby Murphy, the club’s interim head coach after the firing of Jason Kreis, and goalkeeper coach Tim Mulqueen were absent from the early portion of training open to media. Budalic confirmed both are no longer involved with Orlando City’s first team and that more announcements are on the way.

The starters from Orlando City’s 4-0 loss to Atlanta United on Saturday were also not at training. That’s not unusual — starters typically recover during the first training session after a match.

Midfielder Cristian Higuita, who is recovering from an adductor injury, trained to the side.

