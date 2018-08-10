Orlando City to add Peruvian centerback Carlos Ascues

Venezuela's Salomon Rondon (L) vies for the ball with Peru's Carlos Ascues during their Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup South American Qualifiers' football match, in Lima on March 24, 2016. (ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP/Getty Images)

Orlando City is working to acquire Peruvian centerback Carlos Ascues.

League sources confirmed to Pro Soccer USA the club is working to bring Ascues to the Lions and the two sides have agreed to terms, pending approval.

Ascues last played for Peruvian First Division side Alianza Lima and was part of Aliana Lima’s 2017 championship campaign. The 6-foot-2 defender can also be deployed as a defensive midfielder.

Alianza Lima posted on Instagram, and wished Ascues well while with Orlando City.

Multiple Peruvian outlets first reported Ascues was headed to Orlando City. It was first confirmed in the U.S. by reporter Franco Panizo.

Ascues on Friday posted a message to farewell message to Alianza Lima and the club’s fans on Twitter.

Gracias a todos por el apoyo y los buenos deseos!!! Gracias Alianza!!!#CA6 @ClubALoficial pic.twitter.com/GJWfQaR8QT — Carlos Ascues (@carlos_ascues) August 10, 2018

Ascues, 26, is another addition to a back line that has suffered frequent injuries this season. Captain and centerback Jonathan Spector dealt with concussions earlier this season and is trying to recover from a hamstring injury, while centerback Lamine Sané has missed weeks due to a quad injury.

Orlando City brought in centerback Shane O’Neill before the secondary transfer window opened. He’s started in two matches since getting cleared to play in mid-July.

Ascues is the second Peruvian player to join Orlando City, following in the footsteps of Peruvian national team member Yoshi Yotún.

