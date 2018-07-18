Orlando City, Atlanta United restore supporter groups’ privileges

Orlando City SC supporters march to the stadium prior to the game at Orlando City Stadium. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Orlando City SC on Wednesday reinstated rival Atlanta United FC supporter groups’ privileges after Atlanta’s front office helped identify fans who threw trash on to the pitch during the May 13 meeting between the two clubs in Orlando.

At the end of May, Orlando City announced the suspension of privileges for Atlanta supporter groups as “a result of unaddressed misconduct from members of the traveling Atlanta United supporter groups following the May 13 match at Orlando City Stadium.”

Orlando City suspended 38 fans and announced changes in stadium policies as a result of the incident.

Atlanta had previously suspended privileges for Orlando City supporter groups visiting Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Those sanctions were also lifted Wednesday.

“In a continued effort to foster a passionate, healthy rivalry, Orlando City’s organized supporter groups’ privileges at Mercedes-Benz Stadium have also been reinstated,” Orlando City SC said in a statement, calling it a mutual show of goodwill among the rival clubs.

There were multiple complaints about Orlando supporters’ behavior during and after Orlando City’s match in Atlanta on July 29, 2017. Three Orlando City fans were arrested after the game, which ended in a 1-1- draw.

After that match, Orlando City sent notices to its supporter groups’ presidents informing them they were suspended for the four ensuing Atlanta United matches in Atlanta.

