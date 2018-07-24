Orlando City announces time change for D.C. United match

Orlando City forward Stefano Pinho (29) controls the ball out of the air during the second half against the Columbus Crew SC at MAPFRE Stadium. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Orlando City’s Aug. 12 match against D.C. United has been moved from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the club announced Tuesday afternoon.

The match is still scheduled to air on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports Go.

No reason was given for the time change. The match will be played at D.C. United new home stadium, Audi Field. It’s the first of three consecutive home matches for D.C. United.

Orlando City (7-12-1, 22 points) and D.C. United (3-8-5, 14 points) have played twice this season, once in league play and again in the U.S. Open Cup. The Lions drew with United 1-1 to start the season, then got past D.C. on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals of the Open Cup.

