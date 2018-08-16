Orlando City announces signing of Peruvian-Venezuelan centerback Carlos Ascues

Venezuela's Salomon Rondon (L) vies for the ball with Peru's Carlos Ascues during their Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup South American Qualifiers' football match, in Lima on March 24, 2016. (ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP/Getty Images)

Centerback Carlos Ascues has been acquired by Orlando City on loan from Peruvian side Alianza Lima, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa, the Lions announcedb Thursday.

Orlando City retains an option to extend a loan 12 months after the 2018 season.

Ascues will occupy an international roster spot. All seven of Orlando City’s available 2018 international roster spots are currently occupied, however the club is currently working to obtain green cards for certain players to free up a slot.

“Carlos brings valuable experience from Europe and South America. He fits the profile we’re looking for in a defender, and we also value his versatility to be able to play in the midfield,” Orlando City General Manager Niki Budalic said in a statement. “We welcome him to Orlando and look forward to his contributions.”

Ascues, 26, is another addition to a back line that has suffered frequent injuries this season. Captain and centerback Jonathan Spector dealt with concussions earlier this season and is trying to recover from a hamstring injury, while centerback Lamine Sané has missed weeks due to a quad injury.

Orlando City brought in centerback Shane O’Neill before the secondary transfer window opened. He’s started in four matches since getting cleared to play in mid-July.

Ascues is the second Peruvian player to join Orlando City, following in the footsteps of Peruvian national team member Yoshi Yotún. Though Ascues was born in Caracas, Venezuela, his parent were Peruvian. He’s been capped 21 times and has scored five goals for the Peruvian men’s national team.

