Orlando City announces sale of naming rights, new home to be called Exploria Stadium

Orlando City announced the sale of its stadium naming rights to Exploria Resorts Tuesday, with Exploria Stadium replacing Orlando City Stadium as the new name for the privately funded venue.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Exploria Resorts is a time share and vacation rental company based in Clermont. It has portfolio of affiliated hotels, condos, homes and resorts available at destinations throughout the United States. Summer Bay Orlando is the flagship Exploria Resorts property and is home to 719 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom vacation home-like villas, condos and houses.

Orlando City announced Exploria Resorts also is the club’s official time share and vacation club partner. The two companies also indicated they plan to collaborate on charitable activities.

“We are thrilled to have Exploria Resorts join the Orlando City SC family. As a club based in the most visited city in the world, and one that has fans who support our teams around the globe, we are excited to partner with a Central Florida-based company that provides world-class travel and hospitality experiences to its visitors,” Orlando City SC CEO Alex Leitão said in a news release.

Our home has a new name. Welcome to Exploria Stadium! @ExploriaResorts | #FaceOfCity pic.twitter.com/jlC9k5LdM9 — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) June 4, 2019

CEO of Exploria Resorts Thomas J. Morris added, “We are very excited about the new partnership between Exploria Resorts and Orlando City SC, as we recognize the appeal of soccer and the growth of MLS and the NWSL in both the Orlando community and on the international stage.”

In 2015, Orlando City SC majority owner Flávio Augusto da Silva announced the club’s new soccer-specific stadium would be privately funded and increased planned capacity from about 19,000 seats to its current 25,500 configuration. The venue opened on in 2017 and has hosted Orlando City, Orlando Pride, She Believes Cup and U.S. men’s national team matches. The stadium is scheduled to host the MLS All-Star Game in July and the Cure Bowl in December.

