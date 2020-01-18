Orlando City to spend part of preseason in Mexico, play eight tune-up matches

New Orlando City coach Óscar Pareja will lead the Lions through preseason camp for the first time and will take the Lions to Mexico for nine days to focus on preparation for the upcoming season. (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/ Orlando Sentinel)

Orlando City will spend nine days training in Mexico before returning to Orlando to kick off the 2020 season.

The matches will serve as an adjustment period for coach Óscar Pareja, who will lead his first preseason workouts with his new club on Monday at the team’s new training facilities in Kissimmee. The Lions will play Stetson University during a closed door match before heading to Playa del Carmen, Mexico, for nine days of training that will include a pair of preseason matches against Columbus Crew and Liga Premier side Inter Playa.

Orlando City will return to Florida on Feb. 4 to host five more preseason matches before the team’s home opener against Real Salt Lake on Feb. 29.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets for two of the matches at Exploria Stadium — the game against Montreal Impact on Feb. 8 and the match against KR Reykjavík on Feb. 18. KR Reykjavik is a 27-time league champion club that currently holds the title of the top-flight league in Iceland.

Season ticket members will receive up to four complimentary tickets to these matches, and tickets for non-season ticket holders will be available for $10 at OrlandoCitySC.com.

Orlando City 2020 preseason schedule:

Monday: First training season

Saturday: Preseason opener vs. Stetson (Closed)

Jan. 27: Depart for Mexico

Feb. 1: Columbus Crew at Pure Mareazul Riviera Maya; 11 a.m.

Feb. 4: Inter Playa at Pure Mareazul Riviera Maya; 9 a.m.

Feb. 4: Return from Mexico

Feb. 8: Montreal Impact at Exploria Stadium; 6 p.m.

Feb. 12: Tampa Bay Rowdies at Exploria Stadium (Closed)

Feb. 15: D.C. United at USF; Time TBD

Feb. 18: KR Reykjavík at Exploria Stadium; 6 p.m.

Feb. 21: San Antonio FC at Exploria Stadium (Closed)

Feb. 29: Season opener vs. Real Salt Lake at Exploria Stadium; 6 p.m.

