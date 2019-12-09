Orlando City acquires Colombian midfielder Andrés Perea on loan

Orlando City has acquired midfielder Andrés Perea on a one-year loan from top-flight Colombian club Atlético Nacional. The midfielder’s loan includes an option to buy following the 2020 season.

The 19-year-old debuted for Atlético Nacional when he was 17, and scored his first professional goal in April 2019. Although he has spent most of his life in Colombia, Perea was born in Tampa, Fla. He first joined the Atlético Nacional system at age six and led the youth team to a national title in 2013.

“Andrés is an exciting young prospect who we’ve been tracking for a while,” Orlando City vice president of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said. “At a very young age he already has experience playing for one of the most traditional teams in South America and has also represented Colombia in U-17 and U-20 FIFA World Cups. We’re thrilled Andrés chose Orlando City as the next step in his career.”

Perea also brings international experience, representing Colombia in U-17 and U-19 FIFA World Cups.

Comments

comments