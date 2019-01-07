Connect with us

Orlando City SC

Orlando City’s 2019 schedule released, All-Star Game confirmed for July 31

Orlando City SC fans cheer against Columbus Crew SC at Orlando City Stadium. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

The full schedule for Orlando City’s fifth MLS season has been released, with some new wrinkles when compared to previous seasons. 

All teams will play their conference opponents twice (home and away) and will play all nonconference opponents once. Each team gets 17 home games and 17 away games. 

The switch in the schedule means Orlando City plays rivals like NYCFC and Atlanta United twice, instead of three times like it did last season. The Lions face the Five Stripes, who are the reigning MLS Cup champions, on May 12 away and during Rivalry Week on Aug. 23 in Orlando City Stadium. 

The 2019 regular season runs from March 2 until Oct. 6. The Lions start their regular season at 2:30 p.m. on March 2 against NYCFC in Orlando City Stadium. 

Orlando City hosts the MLS All-Star Game, one of the league’s marquee events, on July 31. It’s close to the Aug. 1 date of the 2018 All-Star Game, which drew a record crowd of 72,317 to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. 

Unlike last season, there aren’t any particularly brutal road stretches in Orlando City’s schedule. At one point in the 2018 season, the Lions played games in New York, Miami (U.S. Open Cup), Vancouver and Montreal in the span of 11 days. Orlando City then traveled to the Maryland SoccerPlex for a game against D.C. United in the U.S Open Cup. 

There isn’t anything quite so bad in the 2019 schedule for the Lions. Orlando City plays three consecutive league games on the road just once, and there’s a break between the first game against the Montreal Impact on June 1 in Saputo Stadium and the final two — a midweek game against D.C. United on June 26 and a June 29 match against Columbus Crew SC. 

Other notable games include a trip to Minnesota United’s new stadium, Allianz Field, on Aug. 17, Orlando City’s first league match against expansion side FC Cincinnati in Orlando City Stadium May 19 (the Lions travel to Nippert Stadium on Sept. 29), and L.A. Galaxy superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s trip to Orlando City Stadium on May 24. 

Here’s the full schedule (home games in bold)

1
 		 Saturday, March 2
 		 New York City FC
 		 Orlando City Stadium
 		  2:30 p.m.
 
2
 		 Saturday, March 9
 		 Chicago Fire
 		 SeatGeek Stadium
 		  1 p.m.
 
3
 		 Saturday, March 16 
 		 Montreal Impact
 		 Orlando City Stadium
 		  4 p.m.
 
4
 		 Saturday, March 23
 		 New York Red Bulls
 		 Red Bull Arena
 		  7 p.m.
 
5
 		 Sunday, March 31 
 		 DC United
 		 Orlando City Stadium
 		  6:30 p.m.
 
6
 		 Saturday, April 6
 		 Colorado Rapids
 		 Orlando City Stadium
 		  7:30 p.m.
 
7
 		 Saturday, April 13
 		 Real Salt Lake
 		 Rio Tinto Stadium
 		  9 p.m.
 
8
 		 Saturday, April 20 
 		 Vancouver Whitecaps
 		 Orlando City Stadium
 		  3 p.m.
 
9
 		 Saturday, April 27
 		 New York City FC
 		 Yankee Stadium
 		  1 p.m.
 
10
 		 Saturday, May 4 
 		 Toronto FC
 		 Orlando City Stadium
 		  4 p.m.
 
11
 		 Sunday, May 12
 		 Atlanta United FC
 		 Mercedes-Benz Stadium
 		  2 p.m.
 
12
 		 Wednesday, May 15
 		 Seattle Sounders FC
 		 CenturyLink Field
 		  10:30 p.m.
 
13
 		 Sunday, May 19
 		 FC Cincinnati
 		 Orlando City Stadium
 		  5 p.m.
 
14
 		 Friday, May 24 
 		 LA Galaxy
 		 Orlando City Stadium
 		  7 p.m.
 
15
 		 Saturday, June 1
 		 Montreal Impact
 		 Saputo Stadium
 		  4 p.m.
 
16
 		 Wednesday, June 26
 		 DC United
 		 Audi Field
 		  8 p.m.
 
17
 		 Saturday, June 29
 		 Columbus Crew SC
 		 MAPFRE Stadium
 		  7:30 p.m.
 
18
 		 Wednesday, July 3
 		 Philadelphia Union
 		 Orlando City Stadium
 		  7:30 p.m.
 
19
 		 Saturday, July 6
 		 Philadelphia Union
 		 Talen Energy Stadium
 		  TBD
 
20
 		 Saturday, July 13
 		 Columbus Crew SC
 		 Orlando City Stadium
 		  7:30 p.m.
 
21
 		 Thursday, July 18
 		 Portland Timbers FC
 		 Providence Park
 		  10 p.m.
 
22
 		 Sunday, July 21 
 		 New York Red Bulls
 		 Orlando City Stadium
 		  7:30 p.m.
 
23
 		 Saturday, July 27
 		 New England Revolution
 		 Gillette Stadium
 		  8 p.m.
 
24
 		 Saturday, Aug. 3
 		 FC Dallas
 		 Orlando City Stadium
 		  7:30 p.m.
 
25
 		 Saturday, Aug. 10
 		 Toronto FC
 		 BMO Field
 		  7:30 p.m.
 
26
 		 Wednesday, Aug. 14
 		  Sporting Kansas City
 		 Orlando City Stadium
 		  7:30 p.m.
 
27
 		 Saturday, Aug. 17
 		 Minnesota United FC
 		 Allianz Field
 		  8 p.m.
 
28
 		 Friday, Aug 23
 		 Atlanta United FC
 		 Orlando City Stadium
 		  8 p.m.
 
29
 		 Saturday, Aug. 31
 		 San Jose Earthquakes
 		 Avaya Stadium
 		  10:30 p.m.
 
30
 		 Saturday, Sept. 7
 		 Los Angeles FC
 		 Orlando City Stadium
 		  7:30 p.m.
 
31
 		 Saturday, Sept. 14
 		 New England Revolution
 		  Orlando City Stadium
 		  7:30 p.m.
 
32
 		 Saturday, Sept. 21
 		 Houston Dynamo
 		 BBVA Compass Stadium
 		  8:30 p.m.
 
33
 		 Sunday, Sept. 29
 		 FC Cincinnati
 		 Nippert Stadium
 		  5 p.m.
 
34
 		 Sunday, Oct. 6 
 		 Chicago Fire
 		 Orlando City Stadium
 		  4 p.m.

 

Facebook

