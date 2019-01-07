Orlando City’s 2019 schedule released, All-Star Game confirmed for July 31

Orlando City SC fans cheer against Columbus Crew SC at Orlando City Stadium. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

The full schedule for Orlando City’s fifth MLS season has been released, with some new wrinkles when compared to previous seasons.

All teams will play their conference opponents twice (home and away) and will play all nonconference opponents once. Each team gets 17 home games and 17 away games.

The switch in the schedule means Orlando City plays rivals like NYCFC and Atlanta United twice, instead of three times like it did last season. The Lions face the Five Stripes, who are the reigning MLS Cup champions, on May 12 away and during Rivalry Week on Aug. 23 in Orlando City Stadium.

The 2019 regular season runs from March 2 until Oct. 6. The Lions start their regular season at 2:30 p.m. on March 2 against NYCFC in Orlando City Stadium.

Orlando City hosts the MLS All-Star Game, one of the league’s marquee events, on July 31. It’s close to the Aug. 1 date of the 2018 All-Star Game, which drew a record crowd of 72,317 to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Unlike last season, there aren’t any particularly brutal road stretches in Orlando City’s schedule. At one point in the 2018 season, the Lions played games in New York, Miami (U.S. Open Cup), Vancouver and Montreal in the span of 11 days. Orlando City then traveled to the Maryland SoccerPlex for a game against D.C. United in the U.S Open Cup.

There isn’t anything quite so bad in the 2019 schedule for the Lions. Orlando City plays three consecutive league games on the road just once, and there’s a break between the first game against the Montreal Impact on June 1 in Saputo Stadium and the final two — a midweek game against D.C. United on June 26 and a June 29 match against Columbus Crew SC.

Other notable games include a trip to Minnesota United’s new stadium, Allianz Field, on Aug. 17, Orlando City’s first league match against expansion side FC Cincinnati in Orlando City Stadium May 19 (the Lions travel to Nippert Stadium on Sept. 29), and L.A. Galaxy superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s trip to Orlando City Stadium on May 24.

Here’s the full schedule (home games in bold)

1

Saturday, March 2

New York City FC

Orlando City Stadium

2:30 p.m.

2

Saturday, March 9

Chicago Fire

SeatGeek Stadium

1 p.m.

3

Saturday, March 16

Montreal Impact

Orlando City Stadium

4 p.m.

4

Saturday, March 23

New York Red Bulls

Red Bull Arena

7 p.m.

5

Sunday, March 31

DC United

Orlando City Stadium

6:30 p.m.

6

Saturday, April 6

Colorado Rapids

Orlando City Stadium

7:30 p.m.

7

Saturday, April 13

Real Salt Lake

Rio Tinto Stadium

9 p.m.

8

Saturday, April 20

Vancouver Whitecaps

Orlando City Stadium

3 p.m.

9

Saturday, April 27

New York City FC

Yankee Stadium

1 p.m.

10

Saturday, May 4

Toronto FC

Orlando City Stadium

4 p.m.

11

Sunday, May 12

Atlanta United FC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

2 p.m.

12

Wednesday, May 15

Seattle Sounders FC

CenturyLink Field

10:30 p.m.

13

Sunday, May 19

FC Cincinnati

Orlando City Stadium

5 p.m.

14

Friday, May 24

LA Galaxy

Orlando City Stadium

7 p.m.

15

Saturday, June 1

Montreal Impact

Saputo Stadium

4 p.m.

16

Wednesday, June 26

DC United

Audi Field

8 p.m.

17

Saturday, June 29

Columbus Crew SC

MAPFRE Stadium

7:30 p.m.

18

Wednesday, July 3

Philadelphia Union

Orlando City Stadium

7:30 p.m.

19

Saturday, July 6

Philadelphia Union

Talen Energy Stadium

TBD

20

Saturday, July 13

Columbus Crew SC

Orlando City Stadium

7:30 p.m.

21

Thursday, July 18

Portland Timbers FC

Providence Park

10 p.m.

22

Sunday, July 21

New York Red Bulls

Orlando City Stadium

7:30 p.m.

23

Saturday, July 27

New England Revolution

Gillette Stadium

8 p.m.

24

Saturday, Aug. 3

FC Dallas

Orlando City Stadium

7:30 p.m.

25

Saturday, Aug. 10

Toronto FC

BMO Field

7:30 p.m.

26

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Sporting Kansas City

Orlando City Stadium

7:30 p.m.

27

Saturday, Aug. 17

Minnesota United FC

Allianz Field

8 p.m.

28

Friday, Aug 23

Atlanta United FC

Orlando City Stadium

8 p.m.

29

Saturday, Aug. 31

San Jose Earthquakes

Avaya Stadium

10:30 p.m.

30

Saturday, Sept. 7

Los Angeles FC

Orlando City Stadium

7:30 p.m.

31

Saturday, Sept. 14

New England Revolution

Orlando City Stadium

7:30 p.m.

32

Saturday, Sept. 21

Houston Dynamo

BBVA Compass Stadium

8:30 p.m.

33

Sunday, Sept. 29

FC Cincinnati

Nippert Stadium

5 p.m.

34

Sunday, Oct. 6

Chicago Fire

Orlando City Stadium

4 p.m.

