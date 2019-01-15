Orlando City announces preseason schedule, two games open to public

Orlando City SC head coach James O'Connor (right) high fives fans after defeating the Columbus Crew SC at Orlando City Stadium. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Orlando City announced its 2019 preseason schedule in a news release Tuesday morning and fans will get an early chance to see what James O’Connor’s side can do after a massive offseason roster overall.

The majority of Orlando City’s preseason games are closed to the public, but two games at Orlando City Stadium will be open. The games, part of the inaugural Orlando City Invitational will be on Feb. 16 (against NYCFC) and Feb. 20 (New England Revolution). The invitational is a four-match tournament — the Revs play the Loons on Feb. 16 and NYCFC plays Minnesota United on Feb. 20.

Tickets are available for $15. Season ticket holders can get tickets with a $5 donation to the Orlando City Foundation.

“The invitational is a fantastic new tradition we hope to start here in Orlando. For us, it’s a great opportunity to get returning and new players back into the fold gaining valuable minutes against league teams. And for our fans, we invite them to come be part of the process and see their team come together ahead of a new year,” said Orlando City SC EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi.

Orlando City opens preseason training on Monday at IMG Academy in Bradenton. The Lions will play the New York Red Bulls in a closed scrimmage at IMG on Feb. 2. Orlando City will return from Bradenton on Feb. 3.

The Lions have three other preseason scrimmages. One is against Louisville City, which is O’Connor’s former team, on Feb. 6 in Orlando City Stadium. That one is closed to the public. The other scrimmage is a Feb. 12 date against the Philadelphia Union at Omni Championsgate, which is also closed.

Orlando City’s final closed preseason scrimmage is against Minnesota United on Feb. 23 at Orlando City Stadium.

The Lions, who are coming off a 8-22-4 (28 points) season, open their regular season at home on March 2 against NYCFC.

Orlando City has brought in 12 new players — so far — after jettisoning 13 players from last season’s roster. The Lions have gotten much younger in the offseason. All of the players who have been added to the team are 27 years old or younger.

