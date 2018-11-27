Orlando City declines options for eight players after tough 2018 season

Orlando City on Tuesday announced its first round of roster moves after a tough 2018 season.

Carlos Ascues, Adam Grinwis, Cristian Higuita, Will Johnson, Chris Mueller, Victor “PC” Giro, Uri Rosell and Mason Stajduhar all had their contract options exercised by the club.

A talented core is still under contract for Orlando City. All-star midfielder Yoshi Yotún, star striker Dom Dwyer, attacking midfielder Sacha Kljestan and Bundesliga-caliber centerback Lamine Sané are all among those under contract.

RJ Allen, Josué Colmán, Pierre Da Silva, Mohamed El-Munir, Sacha Kljestan, Cam Lindley, Shane O’Neill, Stéfano Pinho, Dillon Power and Amro Tarek are all other players with existing contracts with the team.

Notable players whose options weren’t exercised include goalkeeper Joe Bendik, right back Scott Sutter and captain and centerback Jonathan Spector. In addition, the contract options for Richie Laryea, Tony Rocha, Chris Schuler, Donny Toia and Jose Villarreal were not exercised by Orlando City.

“Option not exercised” doesn’t necessarily mean Orlando City is getting rid of a player. It could also mean the team is renegotiating a player’s contract.

Earl Edwards Jr.’s contract expired at the end of the 2018 season.

Orlando City finished the 2018 season 8-22-4 (28 points), despite massive roster overhaul ahead of the campaign. Last season was Orlando City’s worst in MLS, and coach Jason Kreis was fired in June. James O’Connor replaced him as head coach.

The Lions failed to reach the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

One month after Orlando City’s season ended with 1-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls in Red Bull Arena, the club announced it had fired General Manager Niki Budalić. He was the club’s GM since December of 2016 and oversaw the hiring of O’Connor and, alongside Kreis, built the 2018 roster.

