NYCFC group sets up rainbow seats for Orlando City fans at Yankee Stadium

BRONX, N.Y. — Orlando City supporters who made the trip to Yankee Stadium for Saturday’s match against NYCFC were treated to a special surprise, courtesy of Saturday Night Lights, a youth group supported by NYCFC.

The group set up 49 rainbow seats, similar to the seats at Orlando City Stadium that honor the 49 victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting. Orlando City supporters who came to the match were not expecting the gesture and got a pleasant surprise.

Saturday’s match was also Pride Night at Yankee Stadium.

“It’s mad cool; it makes us feel a little more at home,” Lions fan Chris Massarelli said. “[We’re] away, supporting this stadium, but this makes us feels at home. It’s one of those things you know at Orlando City Stadium: these are the seats, you know they’re there. To have this set up the way it is, it’s like we’re home.”

Orlando City fan Daniel Flood said it was extra special to see the support coming from a rival.

“It’s really cool,” he said. “It’s one of those things where sports brings people together, sometimes. For them to set this up, it’s really cool. You don’t necessarily always see that in sports.”

