Nani is Orlando City’s highest-paid player, ranks No. 12 in MLS

Orlando City winger Nani is the highest-paid player on the Lions’ roster and the 12th highest-paid player in MLS, making $2,448,250 in total compensation.

The Major League Soccer Players Association released an updated version of its league-wide salary figures on Wednesday, confirming salaries for numerous new Lions added to the roster.

Nani, who was acquired in February on a free transfer from Sporting CP, signed a three-year deal as a designated player. The Portuguese international has scored eight goals in 13 games.

He is one of three Orlando City players who will make at least $1.1 million in total compensation in 2019.

Forward Dom Dwyer ranks second on the team and will make $1,503,333 in total compensation this season while midfielder Sacha Kljestan makes $1.1 million in total compensation.

Defender Lamine Sané is just under the $1 million threshold, making $950,000.

Josué Colmán, who is a young designated player, will make $450,000 this year. Colman has struggled this season, playing a total of 154 minutes, providing just one assist in eight games and one start. The club announced Wednesday he is being loaned to Paraguayan club Cerro Porteño.

The MLS Players Association releases salary figures twice a year.







Comments

comments